The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School will host its annual Winter Auction March 5 at the school in Beachwood after previously postponing the fundraiser last month due to COVID-19 cases.
The school’s major fundraiser has brought the community together in support for over 15 years, first as the Agnon Art Show before becoming a live and silent auction, auction co-chair Stephanie Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 21. She is co-chair with Rebecca Cohn and Katia Fiala.
“It’s so important for the school for everyone to feel like their together again, supporting a common interest,” Miller said. “So we’re excited to have everybody together in the gym and raise money for a cause that we all care so much about.”
In conjunction with supporting the day-to-day operations of the school, this year’s fundraiser will also help to fund a sound system in the auditorium.
““It obviously helps run the day-to-day, ins-and-outs of the school and ultimately we have what we call a ‘fund a need,’ Miller said. “Which this year, while it might not be the most glamorous, it is needed – a sound system in the auditorium and all the parents at the school can attest to that being something that the school could really use so we are really excited about that.”
For the past two years, the auction has taken place virtually, but will be back in person at the school this year with a virtual bidding option for those unable to attend.
“It was supposed to be at B’nai Jeshurun (Congregation in Pepper Pike) which has always been a wonderful host for us, but I think this year it’s even more important to have it in the school because many parents have not been inside in a couple years now,” Miller said. “So we’re excited to bring them back.”
The evening will start in the auditorium for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction before moving to the gymnasium for dinner, entertainment and live auction.
“This year is going to be different because we’re having dueling pianos as entertainment which we think will be just a fun night out for parents, not just a fundraiser but an evening out,” Miller said.
The silent auction will include close to 200 items from local businesses and donors.
“We always have a healthy number of electronics from Adam Levin who’s been such a generous donor and alumni parent over the years and a lot of restaurants have participated and local boutiques,” Miller said.
The live auction will feature eight items which Miller said are “pretty significant, pretty amazing.” The full catalog for the live and silent auctions will be available on the Mandel JDS website prior to the event for attendees to peruse.
“We are definitely expecting a smaller number of attendees, but we think that the fundraising will be as significant as it has been even with the smaller number of people,” Miller said, “and people can bid virtually as well.”
Any COVID safety protocols will be announced closer to the date of the event, she said.