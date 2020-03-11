The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, which closed for two days – March 10 and March 11 – will stay closed through at least March 13, Head of School Jerry Isaak-Shapiro said in an email to parents March 11.
“It has come to our attention that a staff person who was last in our building on Monday, March 9th, did not feel well and left early that day,” he wrote in the email. “There were no overt 'Coronavirus symptoms' – but as a precaution, the individual thought it was best to go home. The next day this person saw a physician and was given the test for the virus, but the test was inconclusive, and the samples were sent to another lab. Unfortunately, the results will only be back within two to seven days.
“Although the original test was inconclusive, there is the potential that the individual in question will indeed test positive. That, coupled with the information we’ve already shared with you regarding the individual who had attended AIPAC and who did test positive, led us to conclude to close school at least for the next two days. We will consult with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health tomorrow about this very specific scenario to determine if we should close for the full fourteen days in response to an inconclusive test. Either way, we will send an update to all of our parents on Sunday, March 15th, to inform you about the protocol for the coming week.
“To be clear: it may be necessary to close for fourteen days after this person was last in the school – meaning that the first day back would be Tuesday, March 24th.
“Our faculty and administrative staff met in two ‘town hall’ meetings today, with some staff members calling in to the meeting. We discussed the protocol for returning to school on Thursday and everyone was prepared to do what they needed to do to welcome their students enthusiastically back to the school. I can’t say enough about their dedication and their commitment.
“In light of this new development, our teachers will reconvene tomorrow – in person or virtually – to plan their approach for the next two days, and tentatively plan for a longer closure, if necessary. We will communicate those plans to you as soon as we are able to do so (meaning, by tomorrow). As we did previously, we’ll be sending assignments through email or Google classrooms, depending upon the grade.
“We recognize that this is a trying situation. Even if, G-d willing, no one becomes ill, the anxiety and fear of the unknown are quite real. At the same time, the incidence of someone young contracting the illness is very low, given the data.
“We have spoken directly with this individual and determined who had direct contact in the school. We will be reaching out to those teachers and the parents of the students who were within close proximity (six feet), and will pass along the best practices from the CDC and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. We will also consult with these agencies to determine the best course of action if, G-d willing, the individual’s test results are negative. In that case, returning before the fourteen days may be indicated.
“You will understand, I’m sure, that it would be important for us to be informed if anyone in your family does test positive for the virus. Such information will inform our approach for the entire school community. We will of course, maintain the confidentiality of anyone who shares such information with us.
“I want to thank you, our parents, as well. Your patience and your cooperation reaffirm the power of our relationship. We will address this challenge - together – and will continue to provide a stellar educational experience for our students,” the email concluded.