The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School received more than $237,000 in grant funding for the 2022-23 school year.
Mandel JDS actively seeks funding from government and private sources to offset the cost of educating its students, teacher pay and to bring innovation to the school, Katie Foster, director of development, said in a news release.
“As always, we leave no stone unturned in our quest to seek all possible sources of funding to enhance the generous support we receive from our donors,” Foster said. “We hope that through grant funding we can defray the cost of innovative education, staff development, security enhancements for the school and, for the next couple of years, raising the needed funds to complete our capital project.”
The total grant funding is an accumulation of several grants that will support the school and represents a 39% increase in grant funding from the 2021-22 school year.
According to the release, grants received by Mandel JDS included: approximately $200,000 for physical security enhancements from two separate state of Ohio sources; $2,500 to enhance school security from the Ohio Attorney General’s Fiscal Year 2022 School Safety; $2,500 to help fund the entrepreneurship program from Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of the Akron Community Foundation; $6,640 for a new sexual education curriculum provided by Beech Brook; $765 for a new defibrillator from the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation; $2,500 to purchase new books for the school’s library from an anonymous donor; $1,800 for new novels and to offset the cost of the school’s guided book reading program from the Believe in Reading Foundation; $15,000 to foster collaborative learning and work among teachers around the Responsive Classroom Model, a student-centered, social and emotional learning approach to teaching and discipline; $850 for early childhood outdoor equipment from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland; and $3,200 to help defray the cost of the August middle school retreat from the Retreat Institute of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland.