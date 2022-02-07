Beachwood native Josh Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer and current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, weighed in on the controversy surrounding a protest at the home of state Rep. Casey Weinstein D-Hudson, which Weinstein labeled an antisemitic act of intimidation.
In a Feb. 4 posts on Facebook and Twitter, Mandel sided with Pastor Jeff Tauring and the Liberty Valley Church that organized and participated in the demonstration.
Proud to call Pastor Jeff Tauring a friend and Patriot.The men and women of Liberty Valley Church are patriots who care deeply about the Freedom, Liberty and Judeo-Christian bedrock of America.Have never heard of this Weinstein guy but he sounds like a weakling and a crybaby. https://t.co/8o5nOpSAFQ— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 4, 2022
Mandel, who has courted churches as part of his campaign for the Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, rejected Weinstein’s concerns about the incident where 35 or so men showed up at his home and marched with American and other flags, including one that instructed to “stand for the flag and kneel for the cross” and partially blocked roads. Weinstein, an Air Force veteran, had called the demonstration by the self-described “Christian veterans” antisemitic and an act of intimidation that frightened his young children, one of whom asked if they could be kept safe from the men.
But Mandel, himself a Marine veteran, rejected that premise in his posts, stating, “Proud to call Pastor Jeff Tauring a friend and Patriot. The men and women of Liberty Valley Church are patriots who care deeply about the Freedom, Liberty and Judeo-Christian bedrock of America. Have never heard of this Weinstein guy but he sounds like a weakling and a crybaby.”
Mandel, who has made his Jewish faith part of his campaign, made the point in a debate Jan. 27 against Democratic candidate Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection lawyer and community organizer that religion needs to have a larger role in public life and that there is not, nor should there be any separation of church and state.
Weinstein, also Jewish, responded on both his and Mandel’s Facebook page.
“As the only Jewish person among the two of us, I will proudly stand up for my people and against this BS. Every time,” Weinstein said. “If Josh Mandel is calling you names and is against you, you know you’re on the right side of the issue.”
As the only Jewish person amongst the two of us, I will proudly stand up for my people and this BS. Every time. https://t.co/rJDgumH3aq— Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) February 4, 2022
In the meantime, national organizations, including the Jewish War Veterans of the United States, have come out against the demonstration.
In a Feb. 3 statement, the group said, “The Jewish War Veterans of the USA declares its support for Casey and Amanda Weinstein and their family and unequivocally condemns the antisemitic rabble that demonstrated menacingly in front of their Hudson, Ohio, home on Jan. 23, 2022.”
In a Feb. 5 statement provided to the CJN on the demonstration, Weinstein said, “Amanda and I have been steadfast and consistent in our belief and public statements that these protests at politicians’ homes – Republican or Democrat, while protected under the First Amendment, are damaging and uncalled for. We’ve also been clear that there are no two sides to what happened in front of our home. It was an uninvited, targeted act of intimidation. It impacted our young children. And we will not stand for it.”
Sen. Kristina Roegner R-Hudson, who belongs to Liberty Valley Church, issued a statement to the CJN Feb. 5, decrying any intimidation. Weinstein had earlier questioned whether Roegner knew about the demonstration at his house before it took place.
“I support the constitutional right to peacefully assemble and of free speech, however I can never support personal intimidation or character attacks from either side,” she said. “I will gladly work with everyone to move our community, state and country forward in a positive direction.”
Multiple attempts to reach Mandel for comment were unsuccessful.