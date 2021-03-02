Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who is running for U.S. Senate in 2022 as a Republican, referred to Gov. Mike DeWine as “RINO DeWine” and was critical of both DeWine and former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton.
In his nearly 10-minute speech Feb. 26 during the four-day America Conservative Union Conservative Political Action Conference event in Orlando, Fla., about the right of petition, he spoke of the impact of Ohio’s closed economy during the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and about DeWine and Acton’s role.
He began with references to the Constitutional Convention of 1787, with a reference to King George III of England.
“But today, that right is not infringed by a faraway despot with an army at his disposal, but by petty bureaucrats throughout the state governments and throughout Washington,” said Mandel, 43, of Beachwood. “This authoritarian state – deep state if you will – not just by radical liberal governors, by (Gavin) Newsom in California and (Andrew) Cuomo in New York, but even by squishy Republican governors, like my governor, DeWine in the state of Ohio.” There were boos at the mention of Cuomo and applause after he mentioned Ohio.
“Unfortunately, Republican governor, ‘RINO’ (Republican in name only) Gov. DeWine, decided he was going to lead the charge in shutting down Ohio before any state in the nation,” Mandel said.
“And he had this lady named Amy Acton, she was sort of like the Fauci of Ohio, who the media trotted out as a hero, who DeWine trotted out as a hero, who the left trotted out as a hero, who the Republican establishment trotted out as a hero, and like in so many of your states, she was dead wrong. Her predictions, her numbers, her math, were just wrong. She wasn’t even in the ballpark. But the bureaucrats and politicians used these bad numbers to trample on the liberty of families and small businesses and moms and dads throughout our state.”
He referred to Acton as a “mini Fauci,” in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to former President Donald J. Trump, who is also serving in that capacity under President Joe Biden.
“I’m now running for the United States Senate in Ohio,” he told those gathered. There was applause. “And guess who’s running against me? This mini Fauci, Amy Acton, on the Democratic side."
Jeff Rusnak, president and CEO of R Strategy Group in Cleveland, returned a call for Acton. He said Acton would not respond to anything Mandel said.
Acton quit her position as director of the Columbus Foundation’s Kind Columbus initiative to explore a run for the U.S. Senate in early February.
She has not made a determination as to whether to run.
Mandel continued his line of thought against DeWine, speaking of businesses that challenged the state’s shutdown.
“How is it fair, how is it in line with the United States Constitution in any way shape or form to shut down Schafer Leather goods – where they’re selling work boots and cowboy boots to Ohioans – but allow Walmart down the street to sell work boots and cowboy boots to those same consumers. And that’s what the politicians did. That’s what the bureaucrats did,” he said.
DeWine declined to comment on Mandel’s remarks when asked by a reporter at a press conference, according to Dan Tierney, press secretary for the governor.