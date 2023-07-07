Pop music legend Barry Manilow announced June 28 that his Manilow Music Project will recognize a music teacher in Northeast Ohio as part of his “Barry Manilow: Hits 2023!” tour, which will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland on Aug. 24.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse participated in the contest by assisting the Manilow Music Project with securing nominations for local teachers for the award. In each city on the tour, the winning teacher will receive a $5,000 cash award and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks,” presented by Manilow to purchase musical instruments for their school’s music program. The winner will also receive VIP tickets to the concert, according to a news release.
The Manilow Music Project has given away over $10 million worth of funds and music instrument donations to date, the release said.
“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” Manilow said in the release. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”
Eligible local teachers are: Amir Jones of Harvey High School in Painesville; Brian Dodd of West Holmes High School in Millersburg; Dustin Harris of Cuyahoga Falls High School; Dan Hamilton of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland; Jason Clemens of Shaker Heights High School; Aeneas Alldredge of John Marshall High School in Cleveland; Dianna Richardson of Cleveland School of the Arts; and Daniel Kenworthy of Bard Early College in Cleveland.
Voting is open until July 21. The winner will be announced Aug. 1. To vote, visit bit.ly/3PA7gTH.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the world’s all-time bestselling recording artists. He has won a Grammy, a Tony and an Emmy and has 50 top 40 singles, including 12 No. 1’s and 27 top 10 hits. He is ranked as the No. 1 adult contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
To purchase tickets for the Aug. 24 concert, visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.