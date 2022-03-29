Mar-Lou Shoes in Lyndhurst ran a campaign to ship over 1,000 pairs of donated, gently-used shoes to those in need in Ukraine.
Partnering with FromFashionWithLove.org, Mar-Lou Shoes began a social media and email campaign on March 15, National Shoe the World Day, through March 31. It sought shoes donated from the community and shipped them to Poland to be distributed in Ukraine.
“For our organization, we have five people who are directly from Russia and Ukraine, and can actually speak the language and have multiple family members who are affected by this,” Skyler Courtney, marketing, communications and social media director at Mar-Lou Shoes, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 25. “So, by doing just a little bit of something, we felt like we were able to bring the community together to do a lot of good.”
In July 1990, Dan Ungar, the owner of Mar-Lou Shoes, hired Jane Shifris who came from a small city near Kyiv and did not speak English, but had experience working in a shoe department of a department store in Ukraine.
“It really goes back to hiring Jane all those years ago,” Ungar, a Moreland Hills resident and member of Solon Chabad, told the CJN March 28. “She came from Jewish Family Service (Association) where she was taking English lessons and things just kind of snowballed from there.”
The shoe store has employed many Russian-speaking employees over the years following. Along with Shifris, Lana Rotnov from Odessa; Yelena Agalidi, who was born in Russia and grew up in Kyiv; Danguole Avrushchenko from Lithuania and who speaks Russian; and Iryna Rabocha from Kharkiv, are all current employees.
“We’ve been able to stay in touch daily with our family and friends and doing so gives them strength to stay strong while protecting their homeland,” Rotnov, who has worked at Mar-Lou Shoes for 26 years and has family still in Ukraine, wrote in an email to the CJN. “The overwhelming support from local people in our communities and around the world can not be measured. We are so grateful for everything.”
Most of the employees with ties to the region of Ukraine and Russia have worked for Mar-Lou Shoes for many years and have become like family, Ungar said, making the current crisis near and dear to all of their hearts.
“I think that the Hebrew (phrase), tikkun olam, to repair the world,” Ungar said, “I think that, that very much is a part of who we are as a family, as a company, and it’s important to give back.”