Adam Marcus of Pepper Pike was named as one of four recipients of the Levy Hillel Leadership Award.
The award, which is through the Jewish Federation of Lehigh Valley in Allentown, Pa., was established by Mort and Myra Levy as a way to recognize young leaders who have demonstrated promise in community leadership through active participation in campus organizations and awareness of needs and concerns in the Jewish community. Other nominees were Hayden Fisher of Lafayette College in Easton Pa.; Elliot Horowitz of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.; and Jordan Karp of Lafayette College.
Marcus, 21, of Pepper Pike, attends Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., where he is a rising senior pursuing an accounting and finance double major. A 2018 graduate from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, he attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood with his parents, Greg and Shelley Marcus.
A founding member of Muhlenberg College’s Alpha Epsilon Pi, Marcus serves as treasurer. He is also captain of the men’s golf team in addition to his Hillel activities. From 2019 to 2021, Marcus served as an engagement intern working and living on campus while many students remained remote.
“It feels pretty good (to receive this recognition), and it shows that the efforts I’ve made in leadership and different things at Hillel and around campus have been noticed,” he said. “I also did a lot this past fall trying to provide an experience for our incoming first-year students, connecting them with the Jewish community on campus. We have a pretty strong Jewish population on campus. About 28% of students on campus are Jewish. We have a pretty active Jewish community on campus as well, which is unique for a college our size.”
Marcus said a recognition like this goes to show that his hard work is appreciated by staff, students and faculty. While in high school, he was involved with the Cleveland Jewish community with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Saltzman Youth Panel.
“So, being involved in the community and doing things of that nature is a strong thing within my family,” he said. “Being involved in the community, that’s where it all started for me in upholding those values.”
Growing up as a Reform Jew, Marcus said college has allowed him to continue to explore Jewish involvement and leadership experiences. Given that Muhlenberg College has such a strong Jewish presence, he said it made seeking out opportunities much more accessible.
“I already did these types of things growing up, so being involved with Hillel and other things in college has allowed me to continue those certain values and experiences that are important to me and my family,” he said.
As he approaches his senior year, Marcus said recognition like the Levy Hillel award reminds him of the importance of continually giving back.
“It serves as a reminder of the impact that leadership can have in different areas,” he said. “It’s only a reminder and a motivator to continue pushing forward, holding those values important to me. Experiences of the past are only a launchpad for things in the future.”
Publisher’s note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.