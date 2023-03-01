A Republican-proposed overhaul of how Ohio oversees K-12 education and decision-making on academic standards, model curricula and school district ratings has cleared the state Senate. On Wednesday, lawmakers voted to shift oversight of the state’s education department to a director appointed by the governor, instead of the State Board of Education and the superintendent it elects. Proponents of the bill, including GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, say it would increase transparency and accountability in a disorganized structure. Opponents say it would result in more partisan oversight, not more accountability.