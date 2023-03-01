The commercial real estate business has experienced changes since the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering era of employees working remotely. Many business owners downsized locations or moved out altogether. In March 2022, over 2.5 million people didn’t work at all or worked fewer hours because their employer closed or lost business due to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These circumstances presented major challenges for many. However, this was not the case for Solon resident Michael L. Glass of Marcus & Millichap, who is included in the “2023 Who’s Who in the Midwest Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame.”
“I had no idea I was nominated until I received the email,” Glass told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I’m typically the one nominating people who make an impact in my division, and I never thought about it. It came out of right field, but it’s nice to be recognized for your work.”
He is senior vice president and division manager for the company’s Midwest division, which includes 12 brokerage offices, and, he is national director of its manufactured housing division.
Marcus & Millichap specializes in commercial real estate sales, financing, research and advisory services, according to a news release. The company has over 80 in the United States and Canada.
Glass joined the firm in 2001 as an intern, and eventually was named senior vice president and division manager. Glass has been involved with thousands of transactions totaling several billion dollars and lead the first acquisition post-initial public offering for the firm, the release stated.
“To me, and this is so cliche but true, do something you really care about and do it with people you can trust and respect,” Glass said. “It’s all about relationships. I’m a relationship person. This is a long-term game I’ve been with Marcus & Millichap my entire career.”
Glass said real estate was always a passion and he loves the people he works with.
“As I look around with people I’m associated with and have had a 15-year relationship of working with, we were together, locking arms, and it made it that much more fun; when you work with people you care about,” he said.
Glass said he has great respect for his firm and the fact they helped clients through the downturn with little loss.
“It was pencils down,” he said. “No one was doing deals. There was a credit crunch, but we doubled down and understood that our clients needed our help more than ever, whatever we could do to add value to our clients, we did. And when we came out of the recession, our clients never lost. Our clients weren’t just transactions. No one was lending money. When banks were not lending money, nobody could get a deal done, but our clients still had issues paying their bills and we went out to help them. They were grateful for what we did.
Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the Cleveland and Columbus offices, said it’s good working with Glass.
“He’s always working within the best interests of our agents, clients and his partners, and he’s always available when you need him,” Fitzgerald told the CJN.
Glass and his wife, Samantha, have been married 17 years and have three daughters.