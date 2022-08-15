Dr. David Margolius became the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, effective Aug. 1.
Previously, the division director of general internal medicine at MetroHealth, Margolius is also an adjunct associate professor in the school of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was faculty co-lead for the Medical Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care. Published in numerous peer-reviewed journals on a range of health topics from COVID-19 response in under-served communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, Margolius has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown. Completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland.
“We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished clinician and researcher to lead our public health work at this critical time when Cuyahoga County is once again seeing high transmission of COVID-19,” Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in a news release announcing Margolius’ appointment. “In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities.”
Margolius, who lives in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood with his wife and two children, told the Cleveland Jewish News his new position “totally transformed his five to 10-year plan.”
“Since moving back to Cleveland in 2015, I’ve had escalating leadership responsibilities,” he said. “The job for the public health director was posted and a number of my friends and mentors suggested I apply for it. They knew and I knew that I wanted to make a move further upstream, so I applied. I got the opportunity about three weeks later. I’m excited to be here.”
Taking all he’s learned in his schooling and prior career paths, Margolius said he’s eager to make the Cleveland health department a trusted source of health information both for residents and across the country. Some of the issues he plans to focus on include making it harder to buy cigarettes, making it easier to “be healthy and making healthy choices,” promoting equity and funneling investment into communities that have been oppressed through systematic racism.
“I want us to be known as the most responsive health department in the country,” Margolius said, adding internally he plans to network and connect with every employee that reports to him. “On day one, my priority was setting up one-on-one interviews with every member of my department to revitalize the team and the culture here. We’ve had incredible interim leadership here for the last two years, but the team has been through a lot of trauma in terms of leadership turnover and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Margolius’ family is unaffiliated with a synagogue, but he grew up in Shaker Heights and attended Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood before going off to college. Considering his Jewish heritage and recalling his time in Hebrew school, Margolius said he frequently thinks of Maimonides’ Eight Levels of Tzedakah.
“There is this image of it being great to help someone and for them to see you and you to see them, but it’s even better to help someone where they don’t see you,” he said. “And it is the best to help someone and they don’t know you’re helping and you don’t know who you’re helping either. And to me, that is public health. The work is invisible and the lives we save will never know. But we are absolutely prolonging lives, improving quality of life and making a difference on a wider level. That always stuck with me.”
Simply put, Margolius is ready to do the work – whatever that entails.
“Growing up in Shaker Heights and born in Cleveland, as an eighth-generation Clevelander, I am proud to be back and in this leadership role,” Margolius said. “I’m eager to get to work.”