Dr. David Margolius will become the city of Cleveland’s new director of public health, Mayor Justin M. Bibb announced June 8. He will start his new position Aug. 1.
“We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished clinician and researcher to lead our public health work at this critical time when Cuyahoga County is once again seeing high transmission of COVID-19,” Bibb said in a news release. “In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Margolius also has a strong record of leadership and community service, and he cares deeply about addressing health disparities in our communities.”
Margolius is the division director of internal medicine at MetroHealth in Cleveland, an associate professor in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and faculty co-lead for the medical director leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care, according to the release.
He has been published in peer-reviewed journals on many public health topics from COVID-19 response in underserved communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, preventative medicine and family medicine, the release stated.
Margolius holds an M.D. from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and a B.A. in biology from Brown. He completed his residency in internal medicine at University of California, San Francisco, where he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland and joining the MetroHealth system.
He lives with his wife and two children in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood of Cleveland.