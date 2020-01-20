MakingTheMoment_KK_W_584.jpg
Making the Moment Photography / Tenk West Bank

Marigold Catering + Events and Marigold’s flagship venue, TENK West Bank, were selected as a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, a leading wedding planning brand and app.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected for this prestigious award,” said Joan Rosenthal, owner of Marigold Catering + Events in a news release. “Thank you to our loyal community of clients and friends for supporting us over the last 22 years. Finally, a big thanks to the wonderful staff of talented professionals that make up Marigold for their hard work and leadership.

