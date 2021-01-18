Joe Marinucci, who has led the Downtown Cleveland Alliance since its inception in 2006, is retiring as CEO and president at the end of April.
“Joe has implemented countless strategic initiatives and significantly enhanced the pedestrian experience for residents, professionals and visitors of Downtown Cleveland,” said TJ Asher, DCA board chair and Weston Acquisitions/Development Group president, said in a Jan. 15 news release. “His ability to attract investment into the city center and create long-term success is visionary. We are so grateful for his commitment and his passion.”
The DCA board’s transition committee, co-chaired by Asher and vice chair Karen Paganini, will initiate a search for a CEO and president.
At the helm of DCA, Marinucci helped Downtown Cleveland establish the largest special improvement district in the state, create the largest job hub in Ohio, helped Cleveland host the 2016 Republican National Convention and produce the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival’s return in 2019, according to the release.
He is credited with helping to secure $7.3 billion of investment for downtown Cleveland, the formation of the Downtown Recovery Response Fund focused on small business relief following the recent civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advocacy for and use of Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, ensuring that the revitalization of many of the structures that line historic Euclid Avenue came to fruition.
“He was essential in the growth of the downtown business district and neighborhoods,’ Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in the release. “His compassionate leadership will be missed.”
Marinucci also played a leadership role in the renovation of Public Square, U.S. Bank Plaza and Ralph J. Perk Plaza. He also served as board chair of the International Economic Development Council.
“For many years, Joe has been in leadership roles in the development of Downtown Cleveland, from City Hall to the Playhouse Square Foundation and now at Downtown Cleveland Alliance,” Jeffrey A. Finkle, CEO and president at International Economic Development Council, said in the release. “With his contributions, locally, and nationally through the International Economic Development Council, he leaves shoes that will be very hard to fill. Many cities and investors wish they had a Joe Marinucci to help lead the way.”
Marinucci said he expressed confidence about Cleveland’s future.
“I am beyond grateful to have played even a small part in how far we’ve come and helped lay the groundwork for where we are going,” Marinucci said in the release. “While my time at DCA is coming to a close, I will continue to support the mission of the organization as it emerges from one of the most challenging times. We have worked tirelessly to create solid partnerships and strategically leverage resources, and with that said, I am confident that downtown Cleveland is in the best position possible to be stronger than ever.”
According to its website, the mission of DCA, a not-for-profit organization, is to make Downtown Cleveland the region’s most dynamic place to live, work, play and visit.