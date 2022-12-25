Sanford Markowitz and Dustin Tyler, researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, were elected fellows for The National Academy of Inventors class of 2022, according to a news release.
Markowitz is the Ingalls Professor of Cancer Genetics and Tyler is the Kent H. Smith II Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the college.
“I am thrilled that the contributions of Sanford Markowitz and Dustin Tyler have been appreciated and recognized by the NAI,” said Michael Oakes, senior vice president for research and technology management at CWRU, in the release. “Putting scientific discovery to use is fundamental to our problem-solving research mission. I can’t wait for the next amazing invention from our colleagues.”
Markowitz has served as the lead or contributing author on many scientific papers in peer-reviewed medical journals and has over two dozen patents and licensed inventions, said the release.
“The team has been really extraordinary, making wonderful contributions which ultimately have had a real impact in the lives of people facing very difficult diseases,” Markowitz said. “Our team has always seen that discovery and invention are two faces of the same coin. We translate the discoveries of science into practical opportunities.”
Tyler has over 50 patents with 40 pending applications. Three U.S. companies have active licenses on the technologies, said the release.
“I am excited to be moving neural technology and innovations beyond just medical applications to the bigger scope of the future co-evolution of humans and technology,” Tyler said. “Humans and technology are forever intertwined and it is our goal to develop technology that achieves the best benefit for humanity.”