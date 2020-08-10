Mars Electric, an independent wholesale distributor of lighting, gear and electrical supplies, moved its Akron branch to 190 Opportunity Parkway.
The electrical supply moved its location to make it easier for customers to pick up materials because it’s in the heart of Akron with access from interstates 76 and 77, and state route 8 and 59, according to a news release.
The new location has 12,000 square feet of space and 20,000 products in stock.
Automated will-call lockers are located outside the building for customers to pick up materials at their convenience at any time.
Mars Electric is headquartered in Mayfield.