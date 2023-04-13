Marshall Flooring, formerly Marshall Carpet One & Rug Gallery, is embracing its recent rebrand – complete with a new name, logo and website.
Matt Wien, co-owner of Marshall Flooring, told the Cleveland Jewish News it felt like it was time to show customers the company offers more than just rugs and carpet, and can be a one-stop-shop for all things flooring. Wien owns the company with his brothers, Ryan and Nate, and their father, Marc. His youngest brothers, Tyler and Spencer, also recently became involved in the company, which was created by their grandfather, Marshall, more than 57 years ago. The first iteration operated out of a 300-square-foot single room on the second floor of the former Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights, Matt Wien said.
Now, the business is housed in a 17,000-square-foot showroom at 1451 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights, offering flooring options, such as area rugs and hard surfaces like wood and luxury vinyl tile, all sourced within the United States.
“We were getting a lot of feedback from clients that they didn’t realize we sold flooring,” said Wien, who has been involved with the company officially since 2006, but grew up “playing hide and seek in the showroom” with his brothers. “They knew we sold carpets, and would come in after putting their flooring down just for carpet, only to realize we also sold flooring. So, that had always been bubbling away on the back burner.”
When the brothers officially became majority owners after their uncle stepped down and they bought his ownership stake in the company, Wien said they decided transitioning to that third generation of ownership should include a fresh take on the company’s brand.
“We wanted to refresh, but also play homage to our past,” he said. “We wanted to make it modern, and to be seen as a more robust source for flooring in Cleveland.”
Wien, who lives in Shaker Heights and celebrated his bar mitzvah and was Confirmed at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said Marshall Flooring worked on the rebrand with shark&minnow in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, calling it a “fantastic partnership right off the bat.” Welcoming them into their space, Wien said shark&minnow “really hit the nail on the head,” adding there were “five or six” iterations of the new name and logo. Their final choice was one of the first suggestions, with minor tweaks, he said.
“I spearheaded the movement, and found that even beginning a rebrand was something I struggled with,” Wien said. “When I brought the recommendation to my brothers and father, I thought I would be met with a little bit of push back. But, we were all on the same page, and that was really refreshing, especially to get our father’s blessing.”
He said it was important to them to keep the “Marshall” name to honor their grandfather’s work in establishing a company based solely on relationships.
“It’s what we’ve been about for decades. Marshall taught our father and uncle that, and it was then stressed to us as the third generation,” said Wien, adding those relationships are also what helped them weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was still considered a key business as other industries saw widespread closures in an effort to flatten the curve. “Thankfully, the pandemic had a renovation boom with people staying home and taking care of projects they had been putting off for a while. That allowed us to stay very busy and keep everyone working.”
Looking to the future, with the entire third generation now involved, Wien said they’re focused on figuring out where their skill sets are most needed to gear Marshall Flooring “towards success.”
“Once we get this one location running at max efficiency, we’re looking for ways to branch out to more locations in Cleveland, as well as identify ways to connect with the community itself,” he said. “All five of us live in different municipalities, and take time to work with local youth and neighborhood groups. So, we’re very excited about what the future may bring, running this ship to the best of its ability and then looking to other avenues.”