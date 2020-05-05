To Marty Conn, Cleveland was Hollywood. From the Rat Pack to Jay Leno to Bob Hope, the owner of Marty Conn Entertainment worked with the entertainment industry’s biggest names throughout a career spanning decades.
Born Marvin Cohen on June 4, 1925, Conn died April 23, He was 94.
Two of his grandchildren, Jessa Hochman and Ryan Konikoff, said Conn may have been “a super tough guy” on the outside, but around his family and friends, the entertainment professional had a big heart.
“He had this super radio raspy voice and a larger than life decorum,” said Hochman, owner of Citrus Social. “He was a very fashionable man before it was cool. I spent the summer staying with (my grandparents) in Beachwood and though he was just as tough and big as he seemed, at home he was very sweet and soft. He would hold my hand a lot and he would have the firmest grasp. He was truly obsessed with us and he wanted us to make ourselves as big as he was.”
Konikoff, co-owner of Rock the House Entertainment, said, “He was a total character. Between Jack’s Deli and Corky & Lenny’s, he’d sit in the community and hold court all day. He’d sit there for a few hours and people would come up to the table and shake his hand. He was completely happy to talk to anyone about entertainment or news.”
His visibility in the community came from the big name acts he had worked with. That was as a drummer, with artists like Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman, or those he brought to Cleveland through his entertainment management agency, like Barbra Streisand, Jay Leno, Regis Philbin, Arsenio Hall and the Rat Pack – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop.
From his laundry list of experiences, his nephew Jay Leitson said Conn always had stories to tell.
“He was larger than life and had tons of stories. Every time you were with him, he told you about all the different stars he had been with and known,” said Leitson, co-owner of 56 Kitchen. “He just had so many different stories and things he did throughout his life. I just can’t describe him any better than larger than life with a rough exterior and a heart of gold.”
From the beginning his career as a drummer performing at places like Cedar Point’s ballroom, where he met his wife, Norma Commins, to managing celebrities across the country and his syndicated radio talk show “20/40 Coast to Coast,” his family said Conn’s experiences also taught them a lot too.
“We really learned this idea of running your own business and building something,” Konikoff said. “For me, I made my life in entertainment. I based my concepts around the same thing he did. It’s still that idea of creating memories for people through entertainment.”
Hochman said, “He made me feel like a star. He made us all feel great about ourselves. I’m a parent now and from a parenting standpoint, he was a little bit tough and said it like it was. He didn’t beat around the bush and there is something to be said about that personality style. It’s not that you don’t care about the person on the receiving end, you just hope that they’re as tough as you. I loved his toughness and directness.”
Conn’s family also noted the large legacy he’s leaving behind, especially the impact he had on Cleveland’s entertainment industry as a whole.
“He changed the music and entertainment scene in the Cleveland area, without a doubt,” Leitson said. “He was so instrumental to his entire scene, bringing the stars here. He was truly a good guy.”
Hochman said, “His approach to entertainment was high at the national and international level, and he brought that standard of entertainment to Cleveland’s market. As a family of providing high, world class experiences, it all came from him. I don’t know what our entertainment industry would be without him.
Konikoff added, “He was such a big advocate for the city. He wanted to see Cleveland get a piece of what these other major markets were getting. He fought so hard to make that happen. He represented our city very well. A lot of people have memories and connections to him and his business that the idea doesn’t stop with him. It keeps growing and has a ripple effect.”
He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Cohen (John) Goodworth, Shari Cohen Konikoff (Dr. Larry Rossoff), Sharon Cohen Kripke (Robert); sister, Marlene Leitson Walter (Aaron, Bob Leitson of blessed memory) of Cleveland; brothers Allen Cohen (Rita) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Eugene Cohen (Shirlee) of Chicago; his wife’s late brother, Stanley (Brenda) Commins; seven grandchildren – Stephany Goodworth, Jessa (Jason) Hochman, Paige Goodworth, Ryan Konikoff, Rachael Konikoff (David) Rosenberg, Chad (Alison) Kripke and Dr. Brad (Abby) Kripke; and five great-grandchildren: Noah and Nash Hochman, Makiah Rose Rosenberg, Baby Strawberry (until further notice), and Jonah and Morgan Kripke.
Publisher’s note: Jessa Hochman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.