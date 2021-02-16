By day, Marvin J. Solganik was a real estate executive for more than 30 years at Twinsburg-based Revco Discount Drug Stores, which was acquired by CVS in 1997. Outside of work, he felt so strongly about Revco, he frequently tied in his love of athleticism by participating in more than 30 Revco/Cleveland Marathon 10k races and once accidentally ran the half-marathon.
As Western Reserve College’s first All-American athlete in 1951, Solganik put his all into everything he did – whether that was working, running, volunteering or being a devoted family man.
“He lost his father very young, which impacted him greatly, but with us, he was a phenomenal father,” Randy Solganik, who lives in Shaker Heights and operates City Plating, said of his father. “He was involved in our lives and our children’s lives, and even our friends’ lives. For him, friends and family were everything. He was one of those people that genuinely cared about what you were going through.”
Marvin Solganik died Feb. 8, 2021 at age 90.
While his father’s life was filled with hard work, Randy Solganik said the character development from growing up poor translated to a life of joy and a man that didn’t just talk the talk – he also walked the walk. Solganik grew up in Cleveland and graduated early from John Adams High School while working nights at his family’s Shaker Cafe on Kinsman Road.
“The incredible thing about my dad was that he wasn’t just talk,” he said. “It was about showing up, being there, being available and lending a hand. He was the man who always wanted to help. He never made excuses and was always there. He wasn’t a handyman by any means, but you could give him a job to do and he would have a purpose. He’d be very happy to do that, knowing he was helping.”
In the community, Solganik was a busy man. Throughout his life, he was out giving his time to any organization that would take it. His list of activities included the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, Bellefaire JCB in University Heights and the Cleveland Institute of Music in Cleveland. He was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and an adjunct professor at Ohio Northern University.
“You could show him what to do and he’d immediately go to work,” Randy Solganik said. “He was a rare and special breed– his brand of living was so unique. He believed in right and wrong and strived to always do what was right. That was just Marvin. I never doubted I loved him for a second and I always will.”
Loving running as much as he did, one of Solganik’s biggest accomplishments happened in 2012 when he was 80. During one of the Cleveland Marathons, he realized 4 miles into the race that he accidentally joined a half-marathon instead of the 10k. He completed it anyways, garnering local headlines.
This was a testament to his dedication, said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon and owner of the Jack A. Staph & Associates law practice in Beachwood. Solganik and Staph worked at Revco together for 25 years. While working, Staph recalled they would run every day at lunchtime.
“He was a steady, hardworking guy when it came to his athleticism,” he said. “To simply state it, we were really good friends. He was professional and bright, but you could have so much fun with him or you could talk for hours about politics – only to return to talking frivolously about anything.”
But his impact didn’t stop there. Many in the community, including Staph, regarded him as a mentor.
“He was a tremendous influence on me in many ways, and I was a young guy when I started at Revco and he was a mature executive, allowing me to learn a great deal from him,” he said. “Marvin was a man with tremendous integrity. He had great empathy for people, even those with who he disagreed. He was a great man that will be missed by many, and certainly by me.”
Randy Solganik said, “All of the words that are coming in calling him a mensch, that was the way I felt about him. There wasn’t a public Marvin and a private Marvin, the one you saw out there, he was the same in his home life – an extremely devoted man.”
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Solganik (nee Rosenberg); children, Randy (Wendy) Solganik, Janet (James) Stonehill and Robert (Kathy) Solganik; grandchildren, Samantha Katz, Sophia, Maya, Max, Andy, Ryan and Charlie Solganik; and sister, Vivian Solganik and sister-in-law, Lois Solganik. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Leonard Solganik, and parents, Harry and Dora Solganik.