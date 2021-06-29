Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights has received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Magnet recognition is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Marymount Hospital joins 39 Ohio health care institutions and more than 500 health care institutions worldwide with Magnet recognition.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center describes the Magnet recognition program as recognizing healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice. In order to achieve Magnet recognition, the American Nurses Credentialing Center does an extensive review and evaluation of the organizations considered, according to a news release.
Marymount Hospital is a 315-bed acute care hospital.