Cleveland Clinic will make COVID-19 masking optional for patients, visitors and caregivers at its U.S. facilities beginning April 20.
Masking may still be required in certain units dedicated to the care of particularly vulnerable patients and is highly encouraged for those with respiratory symptoms or those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, according to a news release. Masks will continue to be available in its facilities.
The change comes as COVID-19 cases have decreased with the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization also dropping significantly due to “a large population” of citizens that have either developed some immunity from vaccination and/or prior infection and the development of more tools to treat COVID-19, the release said. But if a patient prefers their provider wear a mask, the caregiver will do so, the release said.
Cleveland Clinic will continue to adjust its policies and may requiring masking again in the fall to help limit the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses among patients and caregivers, the release said.