Cuyahoga County Public Library buildings will reopen to the public beginning July 6, with face coverings now mandatory for all guests over the age of 2, according to the library’s website.
In an earlier news release, face coverings were only encouraged by the library. Now, they will be required, and masks will be provided to guests who do not come with one.
“We are looking forward to entering this next phase of the library’s reopening plan,” Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in the release. “We know that many in our community rely on the library for access to computers, high-speed broadband and information resources. It is critical that we make those resources available.”
When library buildings reopen, capacity will be limited to 25%. Meeting rooms and audio recording studios will also remain closed. But the library’s three Innovation Centers, printer/copy/fax machines, and public computers will be available for use.
Cuyahoga County Public Library branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The first hour of each day will be reserved for vulnerable and high-risk populations.