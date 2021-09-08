Students and staff at Solon Middle School and Solon High School are now required to wear masks due to increased COVID-19 cases. The policy went into effect Sept. 8 following days off for Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah.
On Sept. 3, the school district sent an email to families of schoolchildren and staff:
“Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases in our Solon and Glenwillow community have been steadily climbing. Our schools are a reflection of the community around us and we have seen a corresponding rise in cases in our schools as well.
“Since (Aug. 30), we have had 15 students and four staff members test positive for COVID-19 and 51 students need to quarantine. Without the modified state quarantine guidelines from the end of last year that are still in effect, our numbers of quarantines would be dramatically higher. This week’s positive case numbers mirror our case data between Thanksgiving and the return from winter break week last year.
“We also need to take into account that we are heading into a four-day weekend with anticipated gatherings for Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah. Our experience from last year demonstrated increased case numbers following long holiday weekends. We are anticipating a similar spike this year, although we hope that is not the case.
“Looking at our data, we believe that to keep students safer and to maintain in-person learning, it is necessary to implement mandatory masks for students and staff at Solon Middle School and Solon High School starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. We will review this decision after several weeks to see if our case data warrants a shift back to strongly recommended. With this change, masks are now required indoors at all Solon Schools.”
For more information on Solon City Schools’ COVID-19 policies and case numbers, visit solonschools.org/COVID-19.