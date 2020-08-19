All Ohioans will be required to wear a mask at polling locations, in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate, the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office announced Aug. 18.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose had previously said he strongly recommended face coverings for those voting in person to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. The face coverings will be mandatory in polling locations.
RB Sigma LLC in Mentor is partnering with LaRose’s office to donate 463,500 surgical masks to Ohio’s county boards of elections, according to a news release.
The masks will be delivered to every county board of elections between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2 so they can be used by voters and poll workers, according to the release.
Last month, DeWine ordered masks to be required when out in public in all Ohio counties.
“There’s an abundance of proof on how important masks are,” DeWine said July 22. “It is essential that we wear masks statewide to contain this virus.”
The election is Nov. 3. Early voting – both in-person and by mail – begins Oct. 6.