Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish signed an executive order Aug. 4 stating employees and members of the public must wear masks in all county buildings effective Aug. 5.
Budish said the county is seeing more than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. Because of this, Cuyahoga County has been identified as an area of substantial spread of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Budish said he supports the board of health’s recommendation to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccine status.
“Vaccines are readily available, they’re safe and they’re effective,” Budish said. “In fact they’re even more effective than the flu vaccine, and they are free. Find a list of places to get vaccines near you, and other helpful resources on our website at Cuyahogacounty.us/Vax. For your family, for your friends, for your neighbors, for the most vulnerable person that you know, please get vaccinated and please wear a mask. We saw a glimpse of what freedom could really look like earlier this summer. You have an opportunity to get back to that point. But we have to do it together.”
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said about 55% of all Cuyahoga County residents started vaccinations, and about 51% have completed vaccination. Data also indicate that 81% of those over age 65 in the county are fully vaccinated.
The CDC announced July 27 that it recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States, where the Delta variant of the coronavirus is prevalent.
Because of the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The Ohio Hospital Association announced Aug. 3 that it is recommending Ohio hospitals independently adopt policies requiring coronavirus vaccines for all employees. The system represents 245 medical centers and 15 health systems throughout the state.