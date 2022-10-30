The May Dugan Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 13 as renovation began on its Bridge Avenue building in Cleveland.

After a four-year capital camping goal of $7.4 million, 10% remains to be raised, according to a news release.

At the event, Executive Director Rick Kemm thanked the many foundations, companies and individuals “that make up this incredible story with their support,” the release stated.

He noted in the release that day in and day out, May Dugan has stayed true to its mission “to help people enrich and enhance their lives and communities” and now much more will be accomplished in the enhanced spaces.

Former U.S. Rep., Mary Rose Oakar, who was also a Cleveland city councilwoman, spoke about her long association with the May Dugan Center since its inception in 1969, calling the capital campaign “a miracle.”

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack of Ward 15 talked about the important role that the May Dugan Center plays in Cleveland serving thousands of men, women and children, which helps them to move forward in their lives.