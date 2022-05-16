The Near West Side Multi-Service Corporation, or the May Dugan Center, in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was established in 1969, opened its doors in 1974 and has been serving the Greater Cleveland community since, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do business in honor of the late May Dugan, who was an awesome advocate for the poor going all the way back to the late 1920s,” Rick Kemm, executive director of the May Dugan Center, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Our mission is to help people enrich and advance their lives and communities, and we fulfill our mission through six core programs.”
May Dugan was the daughter of Irish immigrants and was an advocate and counselor to her neighbors in need from the late 1920s to the late 1960s. The center, aiming to carry on May Dugan’s work, opened in response to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s war on poverty and has since provided services in six core programs: behavioral health, food and clothing distribution, a trauma recovery center, MomsFirst, an education research center and Seniors on the Move.
The food distribution program, making up the largest food pantry in the Cleveland Food Bank’s six-county area, received more recognition for the increase in service during the pandemic, providing 1 million meals since March 23, 2020.
“One thing that resonates with me in a very positive manner is that a lot of our neighbors saw cars backed up for 10 blocks and called the front desk and wanted to know how they could help,” Kemm said. “And we recruited over 200 volunteers over the past two years.”
Due to the pandemic, the food pantry had to convert to drive-thru, and volunteers helped bag and distribute nonperishables and fresh produce for those in need. In addition to groceries, the center also distributed clothing and personal protection equipment.
“There are many people who don’t have a car, so after the food day on a Wednesday, on Thursday we take appointments so that people can walk in and then they also can get food,” Patty Kaplan, development associate who lives in Beachwood and is a member of Beachwood Kehilla, told the CJN. “We try to do everything we can to support the people on the near west side.”
The food distribution program is not the only program offered by the center that saw an increase in need during the pandemic as the behavioral health and trauma recovery center also increased. With many people losing their job, there was a higher need for food and mental health services, and an uptick in violence led to the trauma recovery center working closely with the Cleveland Division of Police to provide help.
“The reason that we started our own trauma recovery center was because there was a gap in services,” Kemm said.
While there are recovery centers for victims of specific crimes, such as the Cleveland Rape Crises Center for victims of sexual assault or domestic violence shelters, Kemm said there wasn’t support for victims of violent crimes such as muggings.
The two programs which saw a decrease in participation during the pandemic were Seniors on the Move, which brings seniors together for field trips and gatherings, and MomsFirst, which works with pregnant and parenting teenagers and incarcerated women in jails and in homeless shelters. The education research center which helps people receive their GED or learn English stayed steady over the last two years.
While some programs, like the trauma recovery center, receive some funding from the state of Ohio, much of what the May Dugan Center is able to do comes from local organizations such as the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and Mt. Sinai Health Foundation. The center also launched a capital campaign with a goal of $7 million to renovate the space, update systems and expand its services.
“We have launched a capital campaign to fix our aging building,” Kemm said. “It’s structurally sound, the doors opened in 1974, but all the systems are original – the HVAC system, the roof, the windows, the plumbing, the electrical.”
While the center mostly serves on the west side, Kaplan has become an east side representative. Prior to coming to the center six years ago, she spent 20 years in Jewish communal work at the former Cleveland College of Jewish Studies and Jewish National Fund before moving on to the greater community with work at Myers University, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and the American Lung Association. She brings her expertise in fundraising and event management to the center.
“What we are doing makes a difference to other people,” Kaplan said. “And to me, that’s just the most important goal – to be able to change people’s lives and bring them, especially here, to more independence and more self-reliance is exciting.”