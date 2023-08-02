May Dugan Center has become the new Cleveland affiliate partner in the HIAS Resettlement Network.
The May Dugan Center at 4115 Bridge Ave in Cleveland will provide critical resettlement services and other integration support after arriving to the U.S. under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program of the Department of State, according to a news release.
HIAS resettlement partners are local Jewish and secular agencies working in communities across the country to help refugees resettle and integrate into their new communities across the U.S., according to the HIAS website.
The partners help the moment people arrive in the airport and provide support needed from food and affordable housing to English classes and employment services, the website stated.
“This work will allow MDC to build on their proud history of serving the most vulnerable populations, as the organization provides the support necessary for newcomers arriving in Northeast Ohio to get established and integrated smoothly into their new communities,” Alicia Wrenn, HIAS’ vice president of resettlement and integration, said in the release.