The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers will be sentenced to death. A federal jury recommended Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A judge must formally impose the sentence. The truck driver spewed hatred of Jews and espoused white supremacist beliefs online before carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. Most of the victims were elderly or disabled. Bowers also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the shooting.