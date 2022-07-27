Jane Mayers, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood for the last seven years, is retiring.
She has been with the program for 22 years, teaching there for 10 years, then worked 13 years at a Beachwood preschool before returning to Fairmount Temple’s preschool in 2011.
Mayers told the Cleveland Jewish News that her retirement will begin around Thanksgiving and that she has enjoyed her experience at Fairmount Temple.
“Fairmount Temple is like a second home to me, and I have made forever relationships here,” Mayers said. “It has been a wonderful experience being a part of the temple and senior leadership team.
[ READ: Fairmount Temple names Senturia executive director ]
Mayers said she is most proud of implementing developmentally appropriate practices for all ages in the early childhood center programs, hiring and retaining an “incredible” staff which were offered many professional development opportunities and making lasting relationships with the families.
“I have been so lucky to meet and teach their children,” Mayers said.
[ READ: Fairmount Temple initiatives aim to connect young adults, change tunes ]
In retirement, Mayers, a Beachwood resident and member of Fairmount Temple, looks forward to spending time with her husband, Eric Mayers, two children, grandson and another grandchild on the way. She is also helping to plan her daughter’s wedding and wants to “brush up” on her golf skills.
“After 35 years in this business, I am going to take some time for myself,” she said.
Fairmount Temple is conducting a search for the next director.
[ READ: Silver, Kleinman receive Fairmount Temple President’s Award ]
Mayers’ dedication to her role as the director of the early childhood center is greatly appreciated by Fairmount Temple as she had fostered an environment of love and learning, Rabbi Joshua Caruso said in a newsletter to congregants.
“Jane’s steadfast dedication to our temple and to the preschool children entrusted to her, is unparalleled,” Caruso said. “No one gives of their heart and soul like Jane, and it is that devotion that has inspired the confidence of our young parents.”
[ READ: Krantz named president of Fairmount Temple board of directors ]
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.