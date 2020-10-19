A Center Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 17, according to an Oct. 19 letter sent to Mayfield City School District parents and staff by Superintendent Keith Kelly.
Center Elementary School is located at 6625 Wilson Mills Road, Mayfield Village.
In his letter, Kelly said students’ families and staff had been notified prior to the emailed letter if they had come into close contact with the positive individual and required to enter quarantine.
Following established protocols crafted by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the student must stay at home for 10 days and can return to school if symptom-free without the use of medication Oct. 28, Kelly said in his letter. The students in quarantine must remain at home for 14 days and can return to school if symptom-free without the use medication Nov. 2.