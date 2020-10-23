Mayfield City Schools notified parents and staff Oct. 23 that a Center Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior. The student has not been in school since Oct. 16, according to the letter from Superintendent Keith Kelly.
In accordance with the established protocols set forth by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the student will remain at home for 10 days and may return to school Nov. 2, if symptom free without the use of medication.
Public health officials interview each case of COVID-19, and as part of this public health investigation:
• The person(s) diagnosed will remain home from school until they are no longer infectious.
• The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 will be assessed.
• The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 will be instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.
“Spread of COVID-19 is currently happening in our community,” the letter said, which is “why it is so important for all students and staff to adhere to the key public health prevention strategies to reduce the chance for transmission of COVID-19.”
Those measures include: wearing a face mask, social distancing of at least 6 feet, frequent hand washing with soap and water, hand sanitizing when soap and water are not available, staying home when you do not feel well, disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly (include doorknobs, light switches, counters, keyboards and phones), not sharing food, drinks, cups and utensils; and avoiding large gatherings of 10 or more people, the letter said.
To keep cases to a minimum, the district advised parents and caretakers to check children for symptoms before coming to school each day. The letter also noted health and safety precautions the school district is taking.