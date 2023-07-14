The July 14 opening of the new Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center pool at 6306 Marsol Road was postponed.
The city cited unforeseen circumstances, including inclement weather and construction schedules, as the reason for the delay to an unknown date.
“We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the opening of the Aquatic Center, and we share your disappointment in this delay,” according to a nwws release from the city of Mayfield Heights. “However, we assure you that construction crews are working diligently to ensure that all necessary adjustments are made to deliver a high-quality facility that meets the highest standards of safety and enjoyment in providing an exceptional experience for our guests.”
The 33,000-square-foot aquatic center will offer a leisure pool with zero-depth entry, water toys, a tot slide, a 3-inch current channel and 4-inch swim lesson area, and a second activity pool with lanes for lap swimming and a 13-inch-deep high and low dive as well as a 34-inch-high slide tower and a four-lane Traxx slide.
Contractors are finishing the concrete with inspections soon to come, Tammy Clines, Mayfield Heights communications coordinator, told the Cleveland Jewish News in an email.
The city hopes the $33 million project, which also includes a community center, will open soon after inspections and once the staff is acclimated.