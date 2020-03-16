Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have added UH Landerbrook Health Center, 5850 Landerbrook Drive in Mayfield Heights for drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with a doctor’s order from University Hospitals or Cleveland Clinic.
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, effective immediately.
Patients should enter off Cedar Road onto Landerbrook Drive between Cedar and Brainard roads.
Patients without a doctor’s order from University Hospitals or Cleveland Clinic will not be offered testing at this location. To obtain a medical screening to determine testing necessity, people with symptoms should start with a virtual visit using Cleveland Clinic’s Express Care Online or call their University Hospitals or Cleveland Clinic primary care physician.
On March 14, Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals began on-site testing in the garage of the jointly owned W. O. Walker Building in University Circle, 10524 Euclid Ave., in Cleveland. That testing site also is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.