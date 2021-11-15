Mayfield Heights-based NCA Financial Planners is being acquired by Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, of Akron, a national financial planning, wealth management and asset management firm with $8 billion in client assets, according to a news release. When the deal closes, which is expected to occur by Dec. 31, the combined firm will have $10 billion in client assets. Terms were not disclosed.
“As part of our strategic, long-term succession plan, NCA carefully outlined the type of firm we want to join, and we enthusiastically chose Sequoia,” NCA CEO Kevin Myeroff said, according to the release. “Both firms share a mission-centered around enriching lives by building enduring relationships and providing excellence in client service.”
The firm will operate under the Sequoia brand and employ approximately 145 people, including all 27 NCA employees, the release stated. Myeroff will become principal and senior strategic adviser and a shareholder of Sequoia, as will NCA’s senior leadership team.
As of Sept. 30, NCA managed or advised approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the release stated. Thomas Haught, Sequoia’s president and CEO, said, according to the release, that his company was looking forward to acquiring NCA.
“We have long admired the stellar work Kevin and the NCA team have done on behalf of their clients, he said. “Adding their 27 talented individuals to work in concert with our team will enhance our clients’ experience. Additionally, when we join forces, we will continue to reinvest in our specialists to stay on the forefront of technology, asset management, and wealth planning.”
Sequoia has been named by Barron’s as one of the top 100 registered investment advisor firms in the U.S. each year since 2019. NCA has also been recognized as a leading financial advisor by Barron’s, Financial Times and Forbes, the release stated.
“I think the story in this local market is that two local firms are combining to form probably one of the biggest employee owned firms in the country,” Myeroff told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 15.
Myeroff grew up in South Euclid and graduated from Brush High School in Lyndhurst and Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. He and his father, David Myeroff founded NCA Financial Planners in 1986.
He said they initially hoped to manage $100 million of clients’ funds. That grew to $1 billion and then $2 billion.
“We just grew into this wonderful business with 30 employees and a great group of clients and have become nationally recognized for what we do.”
Of the acquisition, Myeroff said, “There’s an advantage to being larger because there’s more things you can do for your clients.”
He said this has been a “record year” for consolidations in the financial planning sector.
“I realized in order to get to where I need to be now – which in my view was 10 billion of assets under management, I would either need to start acquiring other firms, which would require me literally to build out another company to do just do acquisitions and take me away from my love of helping my clients – or I’d have to go find somebody to merge with or be acquired,” Myeroff said.
Myeroff and Haught met more than 20 years ago through Myeroff’s brother, Randy. He and Haught and he spoke over the years, comparing notes when there were regulatory changes and other news affecting financial planning.
“Every time he sees me for the last 20 years, he’d say, ‘Hey, if you ever think of wanting to join somebody,’ and when I got to a point and realized how I wanted to do this, I contacted him about 10 months ago. And and here we are now.”
Myeroff, 60, said he has no plans to retire.
“I’ve got a four-year employment agreement,” Myeroff said. “And I am so excited about what this new firm has going forward that I can’t wait to get to the next chapter.”
Myeroff said all of the employees of NCA Financial Planners will work at Sequoia.
Haught, who was raised in Cuyahoga Falls and graduated from Woodridge High School in Peninsula and Kent State University in Kent, started Sequoia in 1991 in Akron.
He said in the first decade of the business he worked “to build a group of professionals who would “subjugate their egos to work for the benefit of (entrepreneurial) clients.”
The second decade of the firm, he said, was dedicated to “building apprentices” and building out “that vision.”
In the third decade, he said, “we started to kind of have critical mass and started thinking about how we’re going to grow more aggressively.”
He said clients “want more interface” in a variety of areas including estate planning, tax planning.
“And they want to be able to have more of a digital interface with their adviser,” Haught said. “They want to have 24/7 access to their advisers. They want to be able to interface through the web. They want to be able to interface in person. And they want to have multiple points of contact. So to do that, firms need to have scale to be able to reinvest in all of those things.”
He said that growth at Sequoia has been both “organic,” through client referrals, and “inorganic” through mergers and acquisitions.
“Our industry is continuing to grow,” Haught said, adding he expects Sequoia to continue pursuing growth to stay relevant.”
Haught said, “We think that if we’re growing organically, you’re really validating that the client experience you’re delivering is resonating. ... And when we grow through (mergers and acquisitions), firms are saying yes, and kind of buying into our governance structure and the way that we operate the business. And so that gives us a great way to get feedback from the industry and from the market. And so we think both are very valuable and necessary for healthy businesses.”
Growth, he said also offers the firm the opportunity to reinvest, attract great talent, offer better to services to clients and allow the firm to invest in asset management for its clients.
“We want to be able to have enough scale so that we can have full exposure to the different asset classes that might exist in the marketplace,” Haught said. “And so we have a goal to continue to grow to make sure that we can – I like Kevin’s terms he used it – so stay at the tip of the spear and deliver the best for our clas. If we keep staying focused on making clients happy, we think we’ll continue to grow.”
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP, which has locations in Cleveland and Columbus, served as legal advisor to Sequoia.