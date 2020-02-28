Play Arcade + Kitchen in Mayfield Heights will close Feb. 29 after a five year tenure in the Mayland Shopping Center.
“I can confirm that tomorrow will be the last day of operation for Play Arcade + Kitchen,” said Tracy Silvillo, managing member of the restaurant, in a Feb. 28 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Describing the decision to close as “difficult,” Sivillo said, “We felt a swift and proactive approach with our clients was most proper.”
All deposits for future events have been refunded.
“Play has sincerely enjoyed serving the community, both in business and through our Play Gives Back Program, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all of the support and patronage,” Sivillo added. There are no plans to relocate the family-friendly entertainment center.