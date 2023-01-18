The Mayfield Heights Police Department is investigating an incident in which an adult white male asked to give two Lander Elementary School students a ride home from school.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, the two students were walking home from school Jan. 17 when they were approached by the man who placed his hand on one of the kid’s shoulders while asking if he could give them a ride. After they said no, he went back to his car, believed to be a dark grey SUV, possibly a Nissan, and left the area.
The students ran home and told their parents, who immediately contacted the police and Lander Elementary administration to report the incident. Police responded to the students’ home to begin an investigation.
The incident happened in the area of Bellingham Road and Ascot Road.
The school resource officer was present outside of the school at dismissal. Mayfield Heights police will continue to pay special attention to the area during morning and afternoon dismissal times.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 440-442-2323.