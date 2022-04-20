Walmart will close its Mayfield Heights location at 6594 Mayfield Road as of May 20, a company spokeswoman confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News April 20.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Mayfield Heights location,” an official statement from Walmart reads. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”
Mayfield Heights Mayor Anthony DiCicco said he learned about the closing April 19 just ahead of a news release going out to media.
“We don’t want to see any stores close in Mayfield Heights,” DiCicco told the Cleveland Jewish News April 20. “The residents had a nice, convenient location there ... to shop for a multitude of things that they use every day. ... I feel sorry for the associates who may lose their jobs. I know they’re going to transfer them if they can. But you never want to see a business that size go out of business in your city. That’s for sure.”
The decision was based on historic and financial performance and is in line with the threshold that guides Walmart’s strategy to close under-performing locations, according to a spokeswoman. The store’s 187 associates will be eligible for transfer to other locations.
Walmart has 172 stores in Ohio, 15 of which are within a 30-minute drive of the Mayfield Heights location. The closest locations are at1868 Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid, which is 6.1 miles away, and at 33752 Vine St. in Eastlake, which is 9.1 miles away.
Walmart leases the space and building on Mayfield Road.
DiCicco said he knows of no plans for the site.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed $44.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to state and local nonprofits.