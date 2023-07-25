Char Rapoport Nance’s recent trip to Poland and Lithuania taught her more than she ever could have imagined about the countries’ hundreds of years of Jewish history. Rapoport Nance and her son, Michael Nance, embarked on the Jewish Journey to Eastern Europe from May 21 to May 30. The experience was presented by The Workers Circle, which is headquartered in New York City.
“Many people said to me, ‘Why would you go to Poland,’ ‘Why would you go to Lithuania,’ ‘Those were terrible places with terrible people,’” Rapoport Nance, who is a resident of Mayfield Heights and a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s just simply that this was a Jewish Heritage Tour, so we’re really looking at 900 to a thousand years of Jewish heritage in Poland and Lithuania. So it wasn’t just a Holocaust trip.”
Michael Nance, who lives in Chicago, found out about the trip and asked her to go, she said.
Rapoport Nance said they learned about the vibrant Jewish communities in Poland and Lithuania that existed prior to the Holocaust. They visited ancient, “beautiful” synagogues, including an 18th-century Baroque synagogue in Tykocin, Poland, she said.
She said at the onset of World War II, many of those synagogues were used in “incredibly insulting ways” as storage facilities, but have since been brought back to life.
“I was very interested to see some of these incredible sites,” Rapoport Nance said. “They’re relatively small. We’re not talking about something the size of Park Synagogue (in Pepper Pike) or something like that because people didn’t travel that much. They walked to synagogues from their communities.”
This was Rapoport Nance’s first trip to Poland and Lithuania, she said. Though she had already seen a concentration camp, Dachau, during a previous trip to Germany, visiting the Polish and Lithuanian Holocaust sites was an experience nothing could have prepared her for; an experience that yielded some of the trip’s most moving moments.
“We were at several Holocaust sites, including Auschwitz and Auschwitz Birkenau, and you see the exhibits there of things and it brings to reality the numbers of people involved,” she recalled.
Seeing the sites gave her insight into the difference between what Jewish victims and prisoners thought was going to happen to them versus would actually going to happen to them, she said.
“They would be getting on the train with their suitcase because they were in a cattle car and told to come there, and then they never saw their suitcases again and their families never saw them again,” Rapoport Nance said. “They were just taken off and killed, and then there’s an exhibit there of this huge sealed room with piles and piles of suitcases from 1940; and you look at that and you just kind of gasp.”
Rapoport Nance and those in her group felt a sudden urge to say Kaddish while visiting the camps, she said.
“The moment struck very deeply and there felt a need for us as a group to say Kaddish for everyone in that particular moment, in that particular location,” Rapoport Nance reflected. “That was very, very meaningful to have that spontaneous experience, saying the ultimate Jewish expression here in this place where so many died, and so many more than we can even imagine.”
They visited the home that inspired the book and movie, “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” which is about the Warsaw zookeeper and his wife who hid Jewish people in their basement during the Holocaust.
The zookeeper’s wife played different tunes on their piano, one to signal to the hiders that someone was coming and they needed to be quiet, and another to signal that the coast was clear, Rapoport Nance said.
“We did go through the house,” she said. “We did go into the basement to see the places where they were kept and we saw the actual piano.”
Rapoport Nance’s trip was not all somber, though, she pointed out. The group had a fair share of fun outings, as well.
“We went to the vodka museum and we learned all about how vodka is made,” she recalled. “We saw an exhibit of antique bottles of vodka from over the years, and then some of the kosher wine bottles from hundreds of years ago, and bottles of liqueurs for Passover. So that was very fun.”
Shavuot took place in the middle of the trip, so the group had a celebratory dinner complete with cheesecake, she said.
Rapoport Nance said she also enjoyed the scholars and residents who guided the group throughout their trip.
“It was our scholars and residents who were unbelievably brilliant people, and you don’t go to places like that without being moved and changed,” Rapoport Nance said. “As a member of the Jewish community, as a relatively educated member of the Jewish community, you go to places like this and you think you know what you’re going to see – the story of what happened here – but, until you go and bear witness to the real locations, you don’t know.”