At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaime Nicholas of Mayfield Heights wasn’t able to flex her nail art skills at her salon job. Looking for another way to use her artistic prowess, she turned to something sweeter – decorating cookies.
Cookies by Jaime officially launched in March 2020, though Nicholas has been decorating cookies with her family for almost two years. Her first order was for a wedding, and “everything kicked off after that,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“We make holiday cookies every year as a family, and I decided I was going to lead the family in how to decorate frosted cookies in 2020,” said Nicholas, 34. “Everyone was like ‘Jaime, these are so good and beautiful,’ and it really took off from there. As more people saw and tasted them, they said I could sell them. By the time March came around, my salon was closed and I was home for 10 or 11 weeks.”
While being an at-home mom to Spencer, 2, and Sawyer, 4, was “wonderful,” Nicholas said she was searching for a creative outlet. She has an undergraduate degree in art education, and noticed decorating cookies could be that, she said. The cookie base is vanilla with a hint of almond, with a chocolate variation that tastes like brownies. Sold by the dozen, the cookies are fully customizable and made in her home that she shares with her fiance, Jason Nicholas. The family attends services at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
“I’m so thankful for the timing because this is something I can do from my house, with my family home and still fulfill the responsibilities I have here but still have something that is mine,” she said. “Whatever I do – manicures or cookies – I like to make people happy. And this has brightened peoples’ day. Building it from the ground up was such an interesting adventure. There was a lot of trial and error.”
The biggest part of Cookies by Jaime is the collaboration aspect, Nicholas said. Pricing, timing, flavor and theme are all up to discussion with each client.
“I’ve learned that most of the time when someone comes to place an order, they already have a thought in their head,” she said. “So, it is a journey on how we get from their idea, to my ideas and to something that translates well in frosting. The collaboration process has been great. That’s the best part for me – creating something and arriving at an end product together.”
Getting the most physical joy from decorating the cookies, Nicholas said she thrives in the methodical creativity of her business. And as of right now, that’s enough for her, she added.
“I am at a point where it is perfect and I can do it in my house,” Nicholas said. “It’s a size and load that is manageable, and still allows me to work my normal job and be a mom. Down the road, it is hard to say – but maybe when the kids are in school and I have more time on my hands, I could grow out of my house. This is just a good fit for my lifestyle right now.”
For others that might be considering following their dream, Nicholas said with all of life’s crazy changes – now is as good a time as any to pursue your passions.
“Going from an art education degree and not really happy with it, I was 25 and switched to nails,” she said. “At this point, I had nothing else pulling me away from the opportunity to do this. So, I did. My big advice is to just do it, and if it doesn’t work, it just doesn’t. There really isn’t anything to lose. You only live once.”
To order from Cookies by Jaime, direct message Nicholas on her Instagram page at @cookies_by_jaime, or email her at cookiesbyjaime@gmail.com.