One minute Kevin Blatt had just pulled into his driveway in Toluca Lake, Calif., after finishing breakfast with a friend. The next he was speeding to Calabasas, Calif. after receiving a tip from a source.
Thirteen minutes later on Jan. 26, he was on the scene where nine people, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash 35 minutes earlier, to see what he could find as a freelancer for ABC News and The Blast, a celebrity and entertainment website.
“I saw faces, I saw the look of horror, the look of sadness amongst people who not only reside in Calabasas, where the helicopter went down, but also just in general,” Blatt, who graduated from Mayfield High School, told the Cleveland Jewish News on Jan. 27. “It was a very sad day here yesterday.”
With traffic already piling up and authorities turning people around, Blatt drove as close to the crash site he could, parked his car and sprinted to the wreckage, iPhone in-hand. While he had arrived before most media had, police were already keeping people away
“When I got there, obviously the wreckage was already there, and I couldn’t even get close enough to see the plumes of smoke,” Blatt said. “I wasn’t able to see any of the wreckage. Everything I was able to glean yesterday came from eyewitnesses.”
He snapped some photos and videos on his phone and gathered details to relay to those writing in-depth stories for ABC News and The Blast.
“I posted back information I was learning in real-time, like I had gotten information where they were flying to: they were flying to Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament for (Bryant’s) daughter, Gianna,” said Blatt. “I knew that coach (Orange Coast College baseball coach) John Altobelli was on that helicopter flight.”
One important detail Blatt didn’t need someone to tell him was the intense amount of fog that shrouded the Calabasas hillside – and it’s what he attributes to the fatal crash that killed all aboard the helicopter.
“I used to see fog in San Diego that was really bad and I’d seen fog in San Francisco that was bad, but yesterday was probably the worst fog I’ve seen in Los Angeles,” Blatt said. “That’s why I was shocked that a helicopter came flying through it ... Just listening to the actual flight from what I was able to hear and see, they were flying at about 1,300 feet, which is really low. (The helicopter pilot) was being guided to the freeway below (by air traffic control) ... But something happened after they were told to go to 1,400 feet, because all of the sudden, it’s black. It’s believed the helicopter went directly into the hillside and then went down ... I think the pilot became disoriented.”
One eyewitness provided Blatt with a description he found as chilling as it is confusing.
“He heard the helicopter hovering above for a long period of time, but could not see the helicopter,” he said. “When you hear a helicopter, you can feel it, you can feel the wind, you can feel the vibration. He didn’t feel that at all – he just heard it. And then it went to complete quiet, which normally, when a helicopter breaks apart, you will hear the actual rotors make sounds and break off and it’s a horrible sound. But there was none of that. It was just literally the helicopter was making a sound and then all of a sudden – it wasn’t.”
Blatt, who has worked with many celebrities as a celebrity booker/freelancer, said he met Bryant only once and briefly during an episode “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,”, but the meeting was one that remained with him.
“It was such a fast fist bump and, ‘Hey, what’s up, Kobe,’ but he gave me a flashlight beam smile,” Blatt recalled. “I’d seen him play for years out here, but you know, you felt like you knew him because he gave you a fist bump or signed an autograph for you. He literally was that guy that made you feel like a $1 million. He was just a charismatic guy.
“He’d sign autographs for young kids or stop and say hi and talk to you, but nobody has to do that. Lots of celebrities would run from that because it’s so annoying for them, but he wasn’t one of those people. You’d hear stories of everybody out here doing stuff like that, but there’s such great Kobe Bryant stories.”
Blatt isn’t planning on letting the helicopter crash story go, as he believes there are many more reportable facets out there. As a fan of Bryant, Blatt wants to make sure he does his duty to help his family and the other victims’ families.
“I’m still following it now – obviously I don’t just turn off my brain even though I get paid a day rate to go out there and get that information. When you’re on a story like this, there are always more supplemental stories that come in and it’s more of a fact-finding mission.
“You get so involved and get so close to these things, so if there’s anything you can find out that could help piece together and solve things for the family or the grieving people who love him – this is just unlike anything I’ve seen out here. It’s the saddest day in Los Angeles in quite some time.”