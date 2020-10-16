A student attending Mayfield High School in Mayfield Village tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 15, according to a letter sent the same day to Mayfield City Schools’ parents and staff by Superintendent Keith Kelly. For the past week, the student had not been in school or on campus.
Following established protocols crafted by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the student must stay at home for 10 days and can return to school if symptom-free without the use of medication Oct. 26, Kelly said in his letter.
A week ago, the school district saw a high school student and Mayfield Middle School student test positive Oct. 4 and 6, respectively, as the Cleveland Jewish News earlier reported. The two positive cases resulted in the quarantines of 261 students and staff who had come into contact with the individuals.
This most recent case of COVID-19 brings the school district’s virus total to 27 cases as of Oct. 16, consisting of 24 students and three employees, according to its online notification chart. Of the 27 cases, 20 occurred prior to the district’s start of school Aug. 31, and seven occurred since the district resumed in-person learning Sept. 21.
Public health officials investigate each case of COVID-19, including contact tracing and possible spread, according to the letter written by Kelly.
In an Oct. 16 letter sent to the district’s families and staff, Kelly said Mayfield City Schools would continue providing in-person and remote learning options for students. This announcement follows Cuyahoga County moving from a Level 2 orange risk to Level 3 red risk in the Ohio Department of Health’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“As I have stated throughout our Return to Learn communications, there is no hard and fast threshold for a decision to revert to full remote learning,” Kelly said in the letter. “The ‘red’ designation is but one indicator that I consider in making the decision to remain in school with a remote option or, if conditions warrant, close the schools down.”
Kelly said he and the school district will continue to monitor pandemic data trends on the local, county and state levels to see if a full remote curriculum is the required option. Parents who would like to move their children to virtual learning are encouraged to contact their schools’ principals, Kelly said.