The Mayfield Village Police Department mailed 1,696 warning letters to motorists in the first month of operating its new hand-held speed cameras, which went into effect Dec. 1, 2021.
The letters were mailed to drivers caught on camera speeding between 76 mph to 99 mph on the village’s stretch of Interstate 271 between Wilson Mills Road and Ridgebury Boulevard, which has a posted 60 mph speed limit.
While the letters mailed out were warnings, Police Chief Paul Matias told the Cleveland Jewish News the department started issuing fines on Jan. 3. Those clocked traveling 19 mph or less over the speed limit are to be fined $150, but to date, the department has only ticketed those driving 76 mph or higher, Matias said. Drivers traveling 20 mph to 29 mph above the speed limit, or 80 mph to 89 mph, are fined $200, and those 90 mph and above are fined $300. According to village ordinance, those fined will have 30 days to pay. If a payment isn’t made in 30 days, additional fees will be added.
“It’s a lot of letters, and that’s just during rush hour,” he said. “It’s not like we are there all day, everyday and on the weekends. It’s just during two hours a day, an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening during the work week.”
Matias explained the camera is one hand-held laser unit operated by a police officer, and outside of rush hour, regular traffic stops are still being conducted.
“During December with regular traffic enforcement on the freeway, we had dozens of stops that resulted in 32 tickets from those traveling over 90 mph,” he said. “The highest one we had was 114 mph.”
The speed cameras were approved in September 2021 by village council. Mayfield hired Gatso of Beverly, Mass., a company that produces red light, speed and school zone safety cameras. The company sends the tickets by mail to the owner of the vehicle and will be paid by sharing 38% of fines received. It will not receive a share of other fines generated by the police department’s traffic enforcement.
“I would prefer that everyone understood how dangerous speeding is and just slow down so everyone can travel our roadways safely,” especially in winter weather, Matias said. On Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, he said the village had several crashes that resulted in drivers “ending up in ditches because they were driving too fast for current conditions. We just want people to slow down.”