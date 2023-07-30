Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights and Richmond Heights offer many housing options. Paired with a range of retail, dining, health and recreation amenities, it all makes them alluring communities for people of various lifestyles to call home.
Howard Berlas, executive director of Schnurmann House in Mayfield Heights, and Sharon Friedman, broker associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Moreland Hills, talked about the appeal of living in the Mayfield region.
“There’s so much here,” Berlas said. “It’s easy access to shopping, to banking, to medical. Everything you need is right here.”
There is something for everybody, he pointed out.
Berlas highlighted the new Mayfield Heights Aquatic Center on Marsol Road, which opened July 24.
“There’s definitely people that want to be here,” he said. “There’s great resources here and then it tailors all the way down to families with the new center that’s being built, the aquatic center. There’s so much. There’s good restaurants. There’s literally something for every age here.”
The school systems are also “great,” he mentioned, and city officials “have their finger on the pulse” of what is going on in the city.
“I know they’re out and about, they’re very responsive to tenants’ needs, our needs here,” he said.
Members of the city government are focused on providing something for everyone, Berlas stated. He said their decision to construct the new aquatic center was “great” because it is going to draw people to the city, keep them living in the city, and keep them busy and active.
“Recently, they had the Unity Days and the parade,” he said. “There were tons of people of all ages, and the mayor and the council people were all visible and present; and I find them very approachable, very friendly and very willing to listen to anything that (might) be needed or any ideas, suggestions.”
Friedman said proximity to the highway is one of the primary appeals of living in the Mayfield region.
The medical centers serve the community in providing both care and employment opportunities to local residents.
“I would say proximity to highways, and shopping and medical – Hillcrest Hospital, Cleveland Clinic is a big employer, good corporate citizen there,” she noted. “You have the I-271 exit at Mayfield Road and Cedar Road. Cedar Road is by Lyndhurst, but it’s adjacent.”
There is an “excellent” school district, Friedman added.
“(There are) a lot of housing options, anywhere from apartments to newer homes – newer construction; just a lot of housing options from single-family to apartments to assisted and independent living,” she said.
She also gave nod to the new Aquatic Center.
“They just opened their brand new Aquatic Center on Monday,” Friedman said. “It’s beautiful, I saw pictures. I never saw them working on it. They were working on it a long time. It has a big slide, just a great facility. That’s going to be a major draw.”
If she was to talk to someone moving to the Mayfield region about what the city has to offer, she said she would tell them about its convenient proximity to various points of interest and the variety of services, shopping, dining and other amenities that are available on Mayfield Road.
“I always say, ‘If you can’t find it on Mayfield Road, we don’t have it,’” Friedman said.