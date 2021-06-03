A Mayfield School District employee is under police investigation for “misconduct toward students,” according to a June 2 letter to parents, teachers, staff and community from Superintendent Keith Kelly.
Kelly said the allegations surfaced May 29.
“As soon as district officials were made aware of the alleged claims, local police were contacted to initiate an investigation,” he wrote. “Mayfield City Schools staff and administration are cooperating fully with police as the investigation continues. No further details are available at this time. Communicating with you sooner than tonight was not prudent for reasons I will not explain. There are many rumors being spread through social media. As we have seen with recent events, spreading rumors and assumptions can do harm. I respectfully ask that you exercise restraint.”
Kelly closed with the following: “I will continue to update you as we learn more about this investigation and its outcomes.”
This is a developing story.