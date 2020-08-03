Mayfield City Schools revised its plan for reopening schools.
Following a July 30 recommendation from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Mayfield City Schools Superintendent Keith Kelly sent an email to Mayfield families notifying them all students would start the 2020-21 school year remotely for at least the first quarter.
The initial plan involved a transition back to school week from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 to acclimate students and staff to new routines and safety protocols. It also allowed families in the district to choose whether their children would return to school five days a week or engage in at-home remote learning for at least one full semester.
“If pandemic conditions change, we will pivot to our in-person and remote learning options as previously planned,” Kelly said in the July 31 email. Extracurricular activities and sports seasons have been canceled effective immediately to comply with Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommendations.
“This will be the case as long as we are in a full remote learning scenario,” Kelly said. “The Western Reserve Conference, which consists of school districts from Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties, is reviewing the situation. I will communicate more about this in the coming weeks.”
The Mayfield City Schools implemented an all-access learning model in 2018; Kelly said using this model allows the 2020-21 calendar and schedule to remain the same as if Mayfield staff and students were teaching and learning together in person.
“The Mayfield staff will report to our schools, adhere to all safety protocols, conduct lessons and guide remote learning in real time,” Kelly said.
The district will use See-Saw for Pre-K to second grade and Schoology for grades three through 12. Students will connect with teachers and access Mayfield curriculum using Chromebooks, which they will receive at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year as part of an overall student device deployment.
Devices for students in grades two, three, four, five and nine will be distributed from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. during curbside pickup at the front loop of Mayfield High School.
Parents must have electronically signed the 1:1 device agreement by Aug. 7 prior to picking up their students’ device.
Staff will report on Aug. 12, 13 and 14 for professional development. The week of Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 will be used to academically assess, transition, conduct vision/hearing screenings and acclimate particular groups of students to remote technologies.
These services will take place in Mayfield facilities while adhering to all safety protocols, distancing and mask requirements. Those who are uncomfortable sending their students to Mayfield facilities for these services will be accommodated.
In the email, Kelly said the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendation is not one that should be ignored.
“Mayfield’s teachers and staff are well prepared to adjust because of our advanced planning, training and cutting-edge technology,” Kelly said. He said he fully understands and shares frustrations regarding this decision.
“The bottom line is this, I cannot in good conscience regardless of the spectrum of opinions bring thousands of students back to school when the County Board of Health says it is unsafe to do so,” Kelly said. “Respectfully, I ask for your support and trust during these difficult times. Regardless of opinion, we must come together.”