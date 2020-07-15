Mayfield City Schools has announced its official plan for reopening schools with a transition back to school week Aug. 17 to Aug. 21. The purpose of the week is to safely acclimate students and staff to new routines and mandated safety protocols.
Students in grades six and nine will return to school on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18; students in grades four, five, six and 10 will return to school Aug. 19; students in grades two, three, seven, 11 and 12 will return to school Aug. 20; and students in grades one and eight will return to school Aug. 21.
Schools will be open for all students on Aug. 24 with kindergarteners phasing in as usual. The return date for each grade was designed to meet the transition and developmental needs of students at that grade level.
Families in the district will either choose for their children to return to school five days a week or engage in an at home remote learning option for at least one full semester.
There will be no hybrid home and school learning model offered.
In order to meet health and safety guidelines and protocols, the district will: limit student movement in the buildings; require students and staff to wear personal protective equipment; adjust instructional schedules; adjust lunch schedules; adjust transportation schedules; adjust recess schedules; and adjust cleaning schedules.
To see the plan, visit bit.ly/38ZeAAP