Mayfield Finance Director Ronald Wynne shared that in the first month of photo speed enforcement, $54,050 was collected from speeders from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, he said at the village’s Feb. 21 council meeting.
As part of the speed camera enforcement, Gatso of Beverly, Mass., which produces red light, speed and school zone safety cameras, sends violations via mail to motorists caught by the village’s cameras. Partnership terms call for Gatso to collect the funds and take 38% of the fines – leaving $33,362 from the program’s first 40 days. The letters were mailed to drivers caught on camera speeding between 76 mph to 99 mph on the village’s stretch of Interstate 271 between Wilson Mills Road and Ridgebury Boulevard, which has a posted 60 mph speed limit.
During the meeting, council also unanimously approved a resolution suggested by village Police Chief Paul Matias, where revenue collected from the cameras would be earmarked for the police capital fund to buy vehicles, lights and equipment for police cars, as well as safety supplies like flares, cones and other roadside safety products. Matias first suggested the resolution in a Feb. 8 letter to the council, noting his concern the public’s view of the program is that the village is seeking revenue not to increase safety for drivers and police officers.
“If the program successfully reduces speeding, there will be a decline in revenue collection as the program matures,” Matias wrote. “I recommend that revenue collected from the photo enforcement program be used to fund or supplement funding for law enforcement expenses that enhance our response to traffic incidents and improve enforcement of traffic safety laws.”
Matias told the Cleveland Jewish News that the idea to dedicate the revenue toward bolstering city safety was part of the plan to begin with. That idea was made even clearer though when statistics from the Jan. 1 to Feb. 11 time frame showed that village officers responded on 44 vehicle crashes on I-271, many of which were driving too fast for road conditions.
“On Jan. 21, we had two cruisers helping a disabled vehicle and were struck by a passing motorist,” he said. “No one was hurt, but we have two cruisers out of commission now. It’s our officers and EMS responding to those freeway calls. So, as we started collecting money, we decided to memorialize it in a resolution to show we’re actually looking at how to spend the money not just placing it in the village’s general fund to spend at will. We’re going to use the money to make the village safer.”
For an FAQ on the photo enforcement program, visit bit.ly/3JMOHWo.