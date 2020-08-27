Mayfield City Schools in Mayfield Village has suspended its football, volleyball and soccer seasons until further notice after positive COVID-19 cases popped up on the teams.
Two Mayfield football players tested positive for the virus following results from diagnostic nasal testing, according to an Aug. 26 news release.
In a letter sent to Mayfield families Aug. 25, Superintendent Keith Kelly said two volleyball players had tested positive following results from diagnostic nasal testing and six others had tested positive following results from rapid tests.
“As you know, rapid tests can provide false results,” Kelly said in the letter.
Kelly halted all volleyball play last weekend when the cases first started, and Mayfield Athletic Director Keith Leffler informed the players’ families of everything.
That following Monday, Mayfield contacted the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
The board of health recommended the school stop freshmen, junior and varsity football and volleyball from all practice and games until further notice.
Mayfield will work with the board of health regarding contact tracing requirements, and Leffler will communicate with other schools regarding sports’ schedules, Kelly said.
On Aug. 26, Kelly emailed district families to inform them a girls’ soccer player tested positive for COVID-19 following results from diagnostic nasal testing. All varsity and junior varsity soccer practices and matches have been suspended until further notice.
Mayfield’s varsity football team was to open the season Aug. 28 against Kenston High School in Bainbridge Township.
One teacher/coach who isn’t showing symptoms has been quarantined for 15 days, and the board of health quarantined a teacher with no connection to athletics who isn’t showing symptoms Aug. 14, Kelly said.
Kelly urged the district to be kind to one another on social media regarding the pandemic and sports teams suspensions.
“What bothers me to my core is the attacks on students who have made the same mistakes that many of us may have made while moving about the community,” Kelly said in the letter. “... I get that the poor decisions of others have impacted those who have respected the safety and health protocols we have put into place and the encouragement from coaches to avoid risking infection. ... What is most important is the physical, emotional and social health of our students and their families.”
Kelly said that he will keep Mayfield City Schools’ families up-to-date regarding COVID-19 cases and will continue to shut down other sports/activities once the virus appears.