Mayfield is set to start using a new emergency alert system to send emergency messages to the community next year.
In a July 14 letter addressed to Mayfield Village Council president Stephen Schutt and the rest of the council, Police Chief Paul Matias shared that the village will switch from the Your911 mass notification system to CivicReady next year. The village has used Your911 since 2017, which allows emergency services to send alert messages and has an emergency calling feature to connect callers to the village dispatch center. Matias said the village will continue its use through the end of the year before switching to CivicReady.
“Due to a history of issues when sending out mass notifications and the infrequency of the use of the 911 calling feature, I began researching other options for our mass notifications system,” Matias wrote in the letter. “Working in partnership with Communication Supervisor Toni Wilson, we evaluated the CivicReady platform and believe it is the best mass notification system for Mayfield Village.”
Saying that CivicReady is considered “one of the best in the industry” for its speed and reliability in sending text, email, voice call and social media emergency notices, Matias wrote CivicReady also allows Mayfield Village to communicate with community members through features they can opt-in and out of.
Unlike Your911, CivicReady does not support direct 911 calling, Matias wrote.
“However, the reliability of the alert messaging system and the low usage of the calling feature will make the transition to the new platform reasonably seamless,” he wrote.
CivicReady is $3,600 for the first year, with a 3% increase with each renewal. In comparison, Matias wrote that Your911 costs $7,000 a year.
“After speaking with Mayor (Brenda T. Bodnar), we have agreed that even though it will take some additional effort to communicate to residents that we will be utilizing a new service, it is worth making the change,” he wrote. “As we begin to set up CivicReady, we will continue to use the Your911 alert system until the end of the year. This will ensure all new and current subscribers receive alert messages.”
