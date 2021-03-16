Mayfield Village voters saw two proposed charter amendments regarding term limits on a March 16 special election ballot, choosing to vote down both issues.
The first issue, which was to place term limits on village council members, with a maximum of two consecutive terms beginning from their first elected term, failed 384 votes to 183 votes, (67.7% to 32.3%), according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga Board of Elections.
The second issue also sought to place similar term limits on the mayor’s office, with a maximum of two consecutive terms beginning from their first elected term, and failed 374 to 189 (66.4% to 33.6%), according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
In an emailed statement to the Cleveland Jewish News March 16 signed by Mayfield Village Mayor Brenda Bodnar and council president Stephen Schutt, they said the result is a “wise” decision where residents have allowed themselves “to keep their options open” to be able to continually vote for long-standing representatives.
“This will allow any candidates to run for elected office provided they get the requisite number of signatures on their petitions,” the statement read. “Voters in Mayfield Village have always had the right to vote against candidates they don’t believe will be the best leaders for our community. This right to choose remains ours, but we will not eliminate candidates who have demonstrated sound and prudent leadership.”
Adding that the vote isn’t “about the current council or administration,” the statement said it was about keeping the community’s options open and to not be limited by “individuals who have lost their prior elections and sought to win by eliminating the competition.”
The statement also detailed the duality of the current village council, detailing the long career of council member Patsy Mills and highlighting the younger council members who continue to be “positive and proactive representatives.”
“The talent and leadership in this group will guide us through the 21st century with the same success and quiet confidence that has always typified Mayfield Village,” the statement said. “We are happy that we can continue to vote for these men and women.”