According to Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns, the 1½ years of his tenure have gone the way he intended by “making a lot of progress on projects that move the city forward, and any mayor wants that,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News June 21.
Berns was elected mayor in the November 2021 and assumed the office on Jan. 1, 2022. He defeated first-term Mayor Martin S. Horowitz.
Berns previously served on the city’s planning and zoning commission and on the cable television commission. He was elected to city council in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Berns also has experience as a real estate developer and homebuilder.
In a November 2021 interview with the CJN, he said the main focus of his first term would be uniting the community and increasing collaboration with council, things he believe he has accomplished. He referenced the city’s first Juneteenth event on June 19 as an example.
“I had never envisioned that many people at that event,” Berns said of the nearly 1,000 people that attended. “We started talking about this in April or May of last year, but it wasn’t enough time to do something then. But, we started working on it anyways, and said, ‘Hey, next year we should have a celebration.’ So, not only did we do this, but one of the things I’m most proud of is our collaboration with other cities and with the Beachwood City Schools to pull this off.”
Berns also referenced the city’s second annual February Freeze held Feb. 26 at Beachwood City Hall as another example of unifying the community.
“That’s another place to bring the community together,” he said. “It’s been very important to me.”
Outside of those initial commitments, Berns said any successes seen in the city are due to his staff and city employees. What keeps him coming back is their passion for making the city better, he explained – matching his love of the community of which he has been a lifelong resident.
“The employees that work for the city are who make it such a joy for me to come to work every day,” he said. “It is the employees that make it so great. It’s not me or the city council. (The employees) are so valuable. I always say that I am big into sports. I see myself as the head coach or general manager of this team. Our department heads are the assistant coaches and the employees are the team. My job is to be their biggest cheerleader. Hopefully, everyone wants to work hard and get that victorious result, which would be making people proud to live here and businesses proud to be here.”
Berns also cited the hiring of Catherine Bieterman, the city’s full-time economic development director, as a major victory for the city. Bieterman started in her role in September 2022 after the city decided to no longer employ the services of its former economic development consultant James Heller, who was hired in August 2020.
“One of the things I wanted to bring to the city as mayor was an economic development director,” he said. “I did that by bringing on Cathy. She has been very instrumental in reaching out to current businesses in the city and business retention is extremely important, especially now in a post-COVID-19 business landscape.”
Speaking of businesses, Berns said there is much to be proud of in Beachwood. With a little over 300 Beachwood Chamber of Commerce members, the city’s business community continues to thrive with strong retention numbers and many long-term businesses, he said.
“Everyone wants to get excited about new businesses, but the reality is that many companies aren’t really looking to relocate,” he said. “But, when you talk about maintaining what we have and relocating, (Beachwood has that).”
New development and revitalization projects continue to find footing in Beachwood, Berns said, specifically referencing the city’s Porsche dealership and its decision to stay in Beachwood as it constructs its new home on Orange Place. The new facility will be on 6.5 acres which previously housed a Marriott hotel. Porsche will move from its current home at 25855 Chagrin Blvd. and will add 35 new jobs to Beachwood.
Berns also spoke about the potential redevelopment of the Double Tree Hotel on Park East Drive. Should the project come to fruition, it could be a “$230-million project,” he said. Plans call for the demolition of the existing Double Tree and the new construction of a complex of buildings in a new mixed-use development.
“Not many cities can boast this kind of investment being made into their communities,” he said.
Other projects Berns referenced include the proposed remodel of the Beachwood branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, the new community gardens and pickleball courts, electric vehicle charging stations, updates to the city’s sewage lines and the recently approved over $3-million playground project adjacent to the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center.
“We started that project a month into my tenure,” Berns said of the playground project. “And it’s going to be a great playground. I am not making any excuses. We want this to be the best playground in Northeast Ohio. The city of Beachwood doesn’t want to look back on this and say we wish we did something different.”
There are several other projects on the horizon for the fall, including a comfort station and picnic pavilion next to Beachwood’s dog park Barkwood, a Chagrin Boulevard/Interstate 271 enrichment project and a potential new police station, Berns said. The current station was constructed in the early 1970s, with the project requiring more than “just a coat of paint and new carpet,” he noted.
“We’re looking at all sorts of projects,” he said. “This is a full-time job to me. I don’t build houses anymore or do renovation projects. I knew coming into this what it would take to do it, and do it right, and you need to be available 24/7, 365.”
Reflecting on his first 18 months in office while also looking to the remainder of his four-year term, Berns said he’s just “really enjoyed” every opportunity he’s had to learn about the city, starting as a volunteer firefighter for 12 years following his return to Northeast Ohio after college at The Ohio State University in Columbus.
“I never envisioned back then how much I was learning about how the city operates,” he said. “I feel like I have a good grasp of how this city functions, and I’ve just really enjoyed the first nearly 18 months of being in office. Don’t get me wrong – there are days I am very frustrated. But, I take this very seriously and I am very passionate about this job, the city, the people who live here and the businesses that reside here.”